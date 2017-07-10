Tokyo cops raid 2 hostess clubs in Ueno for obstruction

TOKYO (TR) – In what is being viewed as a first, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted two hostess clubs in Taito Ward that restricted access to law enforcement, reports TBS News (July 10).

Early on Sunday, the managers of Tits Alien and Dream Girl, both located in the Ueno area, and six other persons are alleged to have denied entry to officers who arrived at the clubs to offer guidance regarding permitted hours of operation.

According to police, the suspects are alleged to have violated the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses by locking the doors to the clubs and disabling elevator operation upon the arrival of officers.

Since opening in the spring, the clubs have accumulated more than 100 million yen in sales.

Prior to Sunday, police had been turned away several times in attempting to conduct the same task. According to police, the case is the first time that such businesses had been accused of obstruction under the adult-entertainment law.