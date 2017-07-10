Tokyo cops: Man pulled from burned-out car in garage later dies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man pulled from a vehicle following a fire at a residence later died, reports TBS News (July 9).

At around midnight on Sunday, fire crews responded to an emergency call about fire coming out of the garage door of the residence, which also serves as an office for a company, located in the Nishiarai area.

A total of 17 trucks from the Tokyo Fire Department arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze in 40 minutes. The unconscious body of the man, who is an officer of the company, was subsequently pulled from a burned-out vehicle parked inside the garbage. He was later confirmed dead.

The source of the fire was the engine area of the vehicle, police said.

Police are now attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.