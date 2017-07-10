Osaka cops bust HQ for fraud ring in Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week raided a fraud ring operating out of a residence in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 7).

On July 6, police searched the headquarters of the ring and arrested Tetsuya Oshima, a 32-year-old resident of Sumida Ward, and four other persons on suspicion of attempted computer fraud. Police also seized a register with 30,000 names, a manual for carrying out crimes and 12 mobile phones.

According to police, the suspects attempted to swindle a man, aged in his 70s and living in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, by posing as a government official and a bank employee on the telephone the day before.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspects told the man that he was eligible for an insurance refund and asked for his ATM card. Police raided the headquarters in Nakano the next day after the man was unable to remember his personal identification number.