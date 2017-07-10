Narita airport exec nabbed in bribery probe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week announced the arrest of a former executive of the management company for Narita International Airport, located in Chiba Prefecture, in a bribery probe, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 7).

On July 5, police raided the offices of Narita International Airport Corp. (NAA), located in Narita City, Chiba, in search of evidence connected to 600,000 yen in cash in alleged bribes provided earlier this year to Yoshiyuki Kurita, 64, who has been accused of violating the companies law.

According to police, Katsunori Koshikawa, the 47-year-old president of a construction company based in the town of Tako, Chiba, and his wife, 46-year-old Minako, paid the bribes in January to Kurita in order for the company to secure orders through NAA. Koshikawa and his wife have been accused of violating the same law.

The three suspects have not commented on the allegations. However, Kurita admitted to receiving the cash during voluntary questioning at police headquarters.

In 2008, Kurita began working in an operations division in charge of security at NAA. Two years ago, he was promoted to an executive post. He resigned last month.

NAA is fully owned by the government. With employees being treated as quasi-government employees, Kurita could face a prison term of up to three years.