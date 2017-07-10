Chiba cops: Man found with head, chest injuries later dies

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man who was found collapsed in Katori City on Sunday later died, reports Nippon News Network (July 10).

At 12:30 p.m., a person living in the Tomita area alerted emergency services about a man found collapsed and bleeding on a road.

Police and fire crews arriving at the scene found the man, attired in a white t-shirt and blue work clothes, lying face-down attired in a with severe head and chest injuries. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

There were no personal effects found at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the man and determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as murder.