Tokyo cops nab restaurant employee in rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the alleged rape of a woman in Higashikurume City last month, reports TBS News (July 7).

On June 26, Toshiaki Suzuki, a part-time employee at a restaurant, trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and threatened to kill her. He then sexually assaulted her.

Suzuki admits to the allegations.

The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area of the crime.