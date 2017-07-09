Tokyo cops nab restaurant employee in rape of woman

July 9, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News

Toshiaki Suzuki
Tokyo police have accused Toshiaki Suzuki of raping a woman in Higashikurume City last month (TBS News)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the alleged rape of a woman in Higashikurume City last month, reports TBS News (July 7).

On June 26, Toshiaki Suzuki, a part-time employee at a restaurant, trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and threatened to kill her. He then sexually assaulted her.

Suzuki admits to the allegations.

The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area of the crime.

