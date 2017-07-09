Quick change: Hostess club manager assaults woman, returns to scene to feign help

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of an adult-entertainment parlor who is suspected of assaulting and robbing a woman in Shinjuku Ward before later pretending to come to her aid, reports TBS News (July 7).

In May, Ryoji Morimoto, the 35-year-old manager of a kyabakura, or hostess club, allegedly pushed down the woman, 26, while choking her. He then stole her high-end brand handbag.

The victim, who was returning home at the time, suffered injuries to her head that required one week to heal.

After the crime, Morimoto, who was not acquainted with the victim, changed clothes and returned to the scene, pretending to offer assistance. “What happened?” he reportedly asked her while handing over his business card. “If there is anything, you can count on me.”

Morimoto became a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken in the area and the business card.