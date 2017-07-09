Kagawa cops: Man kills mother with weed cutter

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old for killing his mother with a gardening tool after she tried to stop a dispute involving him and his sibling in Kanonji City on Saturday, reports NHK (July 8).

At 1:40 p.m., Yasunori Tada, 45, allegedly slashed at the thigh of his mother, 73-year-old Kuniko, with an engine-powered weed cutter at the residence they shaved in the Toyohamacho area.

The woman bled to death, police said. A fire crew arriving at the scene alerted police who subsequently arrested Tada on suspicion of murder. He admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect initially got into a dispute with his older brother (47) after warning him about excessive water leaking out of a hose. The suspect then attacked his brother with the same weed cutter before their mother intervened to stop the fight.