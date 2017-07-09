Fukuoka cops: Pair found dead after likely plunge from hotel in apparent suicide

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a double-suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a parking lot of a business hotel in Chuo Ward early Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 4).

AT 3:15 a.m., a local resident alerted emergency services about the two bodies collapsed in a parking lot of the hotel, located in the Takasago area.

Officers from the Chuo Police Station arriving at the scene confirmed the man and woman, both adults, dead at the scene. They are both believed to have been guests at the hotel, police said.

Police believe the couple leaped to their deaths from a seventh-floor emergency staircase of the hotel. A chair was found propped on a landing of the staircase on that floor.

Police are now working to confirm their identities.