SHIZUOKA (TR) – It probably seemed like a good idea at the time.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old woman after she stripped off most of her clothing to beat the heat in Shizuoka City on Saturday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 8).

That afternoon, officers from the Shizuoka Chuo Police Station apprehended the woman, a resident of Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, while attired only in underwear and a bra at a plaza of JR Shizuoka Station.

The woman, who was accused of public exposure, said, “Since it was so hot, I took off my clothes.”

At around 1:40 p.m., a passerby to the plaza tipped off police about the woman, who had reportedly stripped off a pink short-sleeve polo shirt and long black pants and began flinging the garments around.

By 1:30 p.m. that day, the mercury had hit 29.8 degrees Centigrade in Shizuoka City.