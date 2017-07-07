Tokyo police search for man suspected in ¥1 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 1 million yen earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 13).

On June 8, the woman, a 78-year-old resident of Chuo Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be her son who falsely claimed that he had left a bag in a bathroom and needed 2 million yen.

The suspect then collected 1 million yen in cash from the woman on a road in the ward.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a white dress shirt, dark pants and glasses. Believed to be in his 50s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tsukishima Police Station at 03-3534-0110.