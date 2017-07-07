Tokyo cops: Elderly man dies after body found with wrists bound in bathtub

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the death of an elderly man who was found collapsed in a bathtub in his residence in Suginami Ward on Friday, reports TV Asahi (July 7).

At just past 5:00 a.m., a man telephoned emergency services to report that his father was dead in the bathtub of their residence, located in the Shimizu area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the caller’s father, 82, with his wrists bound with a towel and collapsed in the bathtub, which was filled with water. The man was transported in a state of cardiac arrest to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the body of the man, who shared the residence with his wife and son, was clothed and did not have any external wounds at the time of the discovery.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.