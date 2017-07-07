Saitama woman turned away by Tokyo police 3 times in confessing to killing husband

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday revealed that a woman in Saitama Prefecture had visited police stations in the capital multiple times to confess to killing her husband, but was turned away each time, reports the Tokyo Shimbun (July 6).

At around noon on June 9, Kinuko Wakui, a 53-year-old resident of Saitama City, approached officers at a police box in the Akabane area of Kita Ward to report that she had murdered her husband. However, the officers did not pursue the case and turned her away.

About 30 minutes later, Wakui visited a police station whose personnel declined to take her seriously. Early the next morning, she revisited the same police box but was once again ignored.

According to a previous report, Saitama Prefectural Police found the body of Toshio Wakui, 70, in a room of the residence he shared with Kinuko, located in Urawa Ward, on June 11. The body, which was heavily decayed, did not have any external wounds.

The search was conducted after Kinuko divulged to staff members upon arrival at a hospital that same day that her husband died in the residence some time ago.

Kinuko was subsequently charged with abandoning a corps. The results of an autopsy revealed that Toshio died due to trauma to his upper body. Kinuko has admitted to beating him, police said.

“Through leadership and guidance, I would like to strive to prevent a recurrence,” said Tomoharu Uehara, the chief of a detective general affairs section at the Tokyo police, in commenting on Kinuko being turned away on multiple occasions.