TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a popular male beauty stylist in the alleged rape of a teenage girl inside a karaoke parlor in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 6).

On the evening of April 10, Yoshihiro Nitta, the 30-year-old manager of a salon in the Minami Aoyama area of Minato Ward, allegedly pushed down the girl, an 18-year-old vocational school student, and sexually assaulted her inside a private room of the parlor, located near JR Harajuku Station.

Niita, who has been accused of rape, denies the allegations. “There was no coercion,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect encountered the victim at a designated smoking area near the station. He then suggested that they go out to eat before taking her to the parlor.

According to the salon’s web page, Niita styles the hair of a number of celebrities. He also has appeared on a number of television variety programs and in magazine articles in which he is introduced as the “The Cool Stylist.”