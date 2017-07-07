Osaka cops nab Yamaguchi-gumi executive in bank fraud

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested the top boss of gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi on suspicion of bank fraud, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 4).

In August of 2012, Joji Matsuoka, the 49-year-old boss of the Shoyu-kai, based in Osaka’s Kita Ward, allegedly obtained a bank card by opening an account for his own use via the internet by using the name of his wife.

According to police, the account was used for 1 billion yen in transactions related to the purchase of horse racing betting tickets and the receiving of dividends.

Police are now investigating whether the funds in the account were obtained through criminal activity.

Within the tree-branch-like Yamaguchi-gumi hierarchy, Matsuoka is designated as a chokkei, meaning he is in a line directly leading to the top boss, who is Tsukasa Shinobu.