Ex-secretary of Mayuko Toyota lodges assault claim with Saitama police

SAITAMA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Saitama Prefectural Police revealed on Friday that the former male secretary of lawmaker Mayuko Toyota has filed a complaint indicating she physically assaulted him, reports Jiji Press (July 7).

According to the sources, the former secretary on Thursday presented to police a medical document from a physician and an audio recording to support his claims that Toyota, a 42-year-old former member of the Liberal Democratic Party, assaulted him and caused injury in May.

The incident emerged via the June 29 issue of Shukan Shincho. The magazine alleged that Toyota repeatedly beat and verbally berated her secretary as he drove a vehicle on May 20. The secretary reportedly suffered injuries to his head and face.

On the day of the release of the magazine, Toyota said through her office that she was tendering her resignation from the LDP because she did not want to be a burden.

The web site for the tabloid included an audio clip that is allegedly a recording from the incident in question. In the clip, a woman can be heard screaming insults — “Hey, baldy!” — at a man who repeatedly apologizes and requests that she stop hitting him.

Toyota, a native of Chiba Prefecture, was first elected to the lower house in the fourth district of Saitama in 2012. She was re-elected two years later.