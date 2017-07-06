Victims in ¥70 million robbery in Osaka arrested for smuggling gold

OSAKA (TR) – The roosters have come home to roost.

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two victims in the robbery of 70 million yen in cash earlier this year on suspicion of smuggling 15 kilograms of gold into Japan, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 5).

On April 28, Tsuyoshi Yoshino, a 42-year-old resident of Aichi Prefecture, and Takahiro Nishikawa, a 34-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, allegedly did not report the possession of 15 plates of gold — weighing 1 kilogram each — to Japan Customs upon arrival at Kansai International Airport on a flight from Singapore.

The suspects have been accused of smuggling to evade 5.5 million yen in taxes.

After arriving at the airport, Yoshino and Nishikawa sold the gold plates at a precious metals shop, police said. Soon after, they were attacked by three unknown men on a road in Osaka’s Chuo Ward and robbed of about 70 million yen in cash. At least one of them suffered a bone fracture in the incident.

Initially, the men falsely claimed to police that the money was obtained via a real estate transaction.

Police have identified two suspects in the robbery, Tadashi Abe (31) and Reo Senba (22), according to Nippon News Network (July 5). They are wanted on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. Abe’s brother, 26-year-old Tsuyoshi, has already been arrested.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of Abe and Senba are urged to call the Minami Police Station at 06-6281-1234.