Momoiro Clover Z promotes self defense app to ward off molesters

TOKYO (TR) – Members of idol group Momoiro Clover Z appeared at an event in Machida City on Wednesday that aimed to eradicate molestation of women, in part through the promotion of a new smartphone application, reports TV Asahi (July 6).

Kanako Momota, two other members of the group, and police and railway personnel were among the roughly 260 participants at the event, which sought the elimination of chikan (molesters) and violence against women. Momota led the group in presenting self-defense moves.

The event also introduced Digi Police, an app that allows users to notify law enforcement about suspicious persons. It can also trigger an alarm to be used should a woman become a victim of a molester.

According to police, violence against women and incidents of molestation continue to be a problem inside train cars and stations in the capital. These events will continue to be held to raise awareness about the ongoing problem.