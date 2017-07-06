Ibaraki cops: ¥27 million in cash and valuables stolen from shipping firm

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the theft of nearly 30 million yen in cash and valuables from the office of a shipping firm in Omitama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 6).

At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from a person at the office, which shares a building that also includes a residence, indicating that money had been stolen from a safe. Police arriving at the scene, located on the fourth floor of the building, learned that about 12 million yen in cash was missing from the safe. As well, a wristwatch and precious metals valued at around 15 million yen were also missing.

The safe was locked prior to the incident, police said, adding that there were no signs that it had been wrenched open.

The matter emerged after the president of the firm awoke and found that the third floor had been ransacked. He then then went to the fourth floor and found the valuables missing.

With a window for a toilet on the first floor found to be unhinged, police suspect that an intruder entered through the window and committed the crime.