Tokyo cops nab suspected member of fraud group in swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud group in the swindling of an elderly woman out of 1 million yen earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 4).

In May, Yuki Nakamura, a 26-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly posed as the cousin of the woman, a 79-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, on the telephone in allegedly obtaining 1 million yen and two bank cards.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspect falsely told the woman that he wanted to borrow money.

Nakamura denies the allegations, according to the Kitazawa Police Station.

Nakamura is a believed to be the head of a fraud group that is suspected in a number of similar crimes.