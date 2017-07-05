Kanagawa cops: Man ‘considered suicide’ in starting blaze in vehicle

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man after a fire he allegedly set inside his vehicle early Tuesday, in what is believed to have been a suicide attempt, spread to another car, reports Fuji News Network (July 4).

At around 1:30 a.m., Shin Kaizoe, a company employee, allegedly set his vehicle ablaze while it was parked in a lot in Yokohama’s Isogo Ward. The flames then reached over to another car parked in the same lot.

“I’ve got problems with work and family,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations. “After drinking heavily, I considered suicide.”

There was no information on whether the suspect escaped injury. Video footage provided by the network showed at least one vehicle sustained heavy damage.