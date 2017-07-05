Kanagawa cops: 2 corpses with stab wounds found in vehicle in Yokosuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpse at a parking lot for a shopping center in Yokosuka City on Tuesday, reports NHK (July 4).

At 10:00 a.m., an officer on patrol found the bodies of a man and woman with stab wounds in the back seat of the vehicle parked at the Nojima Mall, located in the Heiseicho area. They were confirmed dead at the scene. A knife was found inside the vehicle.

The persons are believed to be aged in their 40s. Police are now working to confirm their identities.

The mall is located about 2 kilometers from Yokosuka-Chuo Station.