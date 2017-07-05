¥10,000 notes shredded at garbage facility in Mie

MIE (TR) – Employees at a garbage facility in Iga City are believed to have shredded 10,000-yen notes buried in a trash pile into hundreds of pieces on Monday, police have revealed, reports NHK (July 4).

At around noon, two employees at the garbage recycling facility found 674 full notes and fragments of notes while smashing garbage via a belt conveyor. According to police, it is likely that the machinery at the facility cut up full bills during processing, resulting in the pieces found in the garbage.

The value of the bills is believed to be around 1 million yen.

The facility normally processes PET bottles and aluminum cans. However, it also handles large waste items, such as furniture.

Police are now seeking the owner of the bills.