Tokyo cops nab yakuza in taxi tiff

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two organized crime members for allegedly threatening a taxi driver over a fare in Minato Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (July 3).

In May, Masataka Ito, a 52-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and a fellow gangster allegedly threatened the driver on a road in the Azabu Juban area over a fare of 2,080 yen. “You took the long way,” one of the suspects allegedly said.

Ito, who has been accused of making threats, denies the charges. “It is not factual that a warrant was issued for my arrest,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the suspects hailed the cab in the Nakameguro area of Meguro Ward. Upon arrival in Azabu Juban, the suspects then disputed the fare, saying they would only pay 1,000 yen.