Osaka police again seek help of public in search for girl who went missing in ’03

OSAKA (TR) – Police are continuing a search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing 14 years ago as she commuted home from school in the town of Kumatori, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 3).

The National Police Agency has revealed that a reward of 3 million yen for the provision of information regarding the disappearance of Yuri Yoshikawa, who went missing on May 20, 2003, has been extended through July of next year.

On Monday morning, both parents of Yoshikawa distributed tissue packs containing information about their daughter, a fourth-grader at Kita Elementary School at the time of her disappearance, to commuters using JR Kumatori Station.

“She is our only daughter,” said Nagaaki Yoshikawa, the girl’s 56-year-old father. “I absolutely want to bring her back.”

Based on the results of an investigation, the Izumi Sano Police Station believes the girl was possibly kidnapped at around 3 p.m. on May 20 on a street near her residence in Kumatori. There have been three eyewitness reports of a suspicious white Toyota Crown sedan stopped in the area around that time.

Persons with information in the case are urged to call the Izumi Sano Police Station at 0724-64-1234.