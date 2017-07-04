Kanagawa cops arrest woman after mother found stabbed to death

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old woman after her mother was found stabbed to death at the residence of the suspect in Zama City on Sunday, reports TBS News (July 3).

At around 10:00 p.m., emergency services received a call from a woman saying that she had heard from her mother that her grandmother was dead. Officers from the Zama Police Station and a fire crew arriving at the residence, located in the Sagamigaoka area, found 95-year-old Ayako Sekine collapsed and bleeding from stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested Keiko Sekine, the victim’s daughter, on suspicion of murder. During questioning, the woman admitted to using a knife to stab her mother. A knife was found at the scene, according to the Sankei Shimbun (July 3).

According to police, the suspect could not coherently explain her motive for the alleged crime.