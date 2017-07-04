Ibaraki cops nab 3 in armed robbery of pachinko parlor in ’08

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested three men in the armed robbery of a pachinko parlor in the town of Ami nearly one decade ago, reports NHK (July 1).

At around 8:30 a.m. on February 4, 2008, Yuki Fukuya, 31, Tomoaki Iijima, 33, and one other person allegedly held a knife and gun before the male manager of parlor Maruzen before tying him up with rape. They then stole 4.6 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing the scene.

All of the suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

According to the Ushiku Police Station, Fukuya was arrested in April for the robbery of 900,000 yen from the same parlor in September of last year. He was prosecuted in May.

During the investigation of the most recent robbery, Fukuya’s participation in the case from 2008 emerged. The statute of limitations in the case was set to expire in seven months.