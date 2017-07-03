Tokyo cops take to Harajuku streets to issue warnings about ‘JK’ businesses

TOKYO (TR) – As new legislation seeking to protect young girls from a specific type of predatory business took effect, law enforcement hit the streets of a popular shopping destination in Shibuya Ward to issue warnings, reports TBS News (May 2).

On Saturday, about 30 representatives of the Harajuku Police Station issued warnings to young women along Takeshita-dori and in front of JR Harajuku Station about so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl businesses that are feared to be a hotbed for child prostitution.

According to police, there were 190 such parlors in the capital prior to a sweep conducted in April. The establishments promote the supply of massages, but many provide sexual services.

In an effort to prevent young persons from getting involved in criminal activities, a new Tokyo ordinance, which also took effect on July 1, will restrict the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses. The ordinance is the first of its kind to be enacted across the nation.