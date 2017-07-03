Chiba cops: Yakuza dispute likely source of another shooting in Matsudo

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police suspect that an ongoing dispute in the criminal underworld is behind a shooting in Matsudo City, the fourth such incident over the past two months, reports NHK (July 2).

At around 11:00 a.m on Sunday, bullets from a handgun were fired into the door of a residence in the Midorigaoka area. Police arriving at the scene found several bullet holes in the door and another in an interior wall. No persons were hurt in the incident.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

Law enforcement is treating the shooting, the fourth to take place in Matsudo since May, as the result of a gang dispute. On the evening of May 10, a gunman, who was on a motorcycle, approached a van at an intersection on National Route 6 and opened fire. A gang member, 46, in a back seat of the van was struck in the head and shoulder. In June, two shootings similar to the one on Sunday took place at other residences.

According to a gangster quoted in a previous report, the target in the shooting on National Route 6 is an associate of the likely target in one of the shootings in June. Both gangsters are members of a gang that left from within the Inagawa-kai in January of last year.