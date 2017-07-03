Chiba cops: MMA fighter Yuki Yamamoto beats man to death over woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a mixed-martial arts fighter for allegedly beating a male acquaintance, who later died, in Chiba City after they got into a dispute over a woman, reports the NHK (June 30).

At 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Yuki Yamamoto, 29, allegedly kicked the head of the man, a 23-year-old restaurant employee, with his left foot at the entrance of an apartment, located in Chuo Ward. The suspect then rammed him into a wall.

The victim, who suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, was transported to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state. He died on Saturday.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “I flew into a rage,” the suspect was quoted by the Chiba Chuo Police Station, according to Nikkan Sports (June 30).

According to police, Yamamoto alerted police after realizing the man had fallen unconscious. The pair had gotten into a dispute over Yamamoto’s girlfriend.

A professional MMA fighter and trainer, Yamamoto appeared in an event in 2015 for Inoki Genome Federation, which is a MMA and professional wrestling promoter founded by Antonio Inoki.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter.