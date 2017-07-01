Tokyo cops nab teacher for sex acts with girl, 16, at karaoke parlor

Tadatomo Ebihara
Tokyo police arrested Tadatomo Ebihara for allegedly paying a girl, then 16, to engage in sex acts while knowing she was a minor (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 51-year-old teacher in Ibaraki Prefecture for allegedly performing sexual acts with a teenage girl he met online, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 28).

On February 23, Tadatomo Ebihara, a public high school teacher, paid 16,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 16, in return for her engaging in acts deemed obscene inside a karaoke parlor while knowing she was a minor.

Ebihara, who has been charged with violating the Anti-Child Prostitution and Pornography Law, admits to the allegations, according to the Kojimachi Police Station.

The victim got to know the suspect via Twitter. The matter emerged after a police cyber division saw a message posted publicly by the girl in which she sought a relationship known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

Update: On Thursday, Ebihara was released from custody, according to NHK. But the matter is still under investigation, police said.

