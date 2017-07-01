IBARAKI (TR) – Ibarki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who wielded a knife in the robbery of a convenience store in Ryugasaki City early Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (July 1).

At around midnight, the man entered the outlet, located in the town of Kawarashiro, and thrust a knife before a male cashier, 60, while announcing that he was committing a robbery. “If you don’t want to get hurt, hand over money,” the threatened.

The suspect then fled the scene after stuffing about 175,000 yen in cash from a register into a bag.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a white breathing mask, black gloves and a gray baseball cap. Believed to be in his 30s, he has a slim build and stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Ryugasaki Police Station at 0297-62-0110.