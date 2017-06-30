TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man suspected in a series of thefts of women’s underwear, reports TBS News (June 30).

On June 20, Naomichi Moritani, a resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly grabbed seven pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry from a second-floor balcony of a residence.

The suspect then fled the scene after a woman (40) living in the residence let out a scream. A male passerby on a street heard the woman and apprehended Moritani, who bit the man on the arm, according to Nippon News Network (June 30).

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was found to have seven pairs of underwear belonging to another woman inside a pants pocket.

Moritani, who was prosecuted on Thursday, admits to the allegations.

A search of the residence of Moritani by police revealed 34 pairs of women’s underwear. Police are now investigating the suspect for possible participation in other crimes.