Tokyo cops net 60 persons in fraud ring employing teens

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two teenage boys in the bust of a fraud ring composed of dozens of persons suspected in the swindling of multiple persons out of about 1.2 billion yen, reports NHK (June 27).

Police have accused the two boys, both Tokyo residents aged 17 and 19, of allegedly defrauding a woman, aged in her 80s and living in Kyoto, out of 40 million yen in cash in December of 2015.

In carrying out the fraud, known as ore ore sagi, or “it’s me” fraud, one of the suspects pretended to be the victim’s son on the telephone in falsely claiming that he needed money to cover a problem related to his status as a guarantor for an acquaintance.

The two suspects, who were tasked with retrieving money from the victim, have admitted to the allegations.

Thus far, police have apprehended 60 members of the ring. According to police, they are believed to have swindled multiple persons nationwide out of 1.2 billion yen since February of 2015.