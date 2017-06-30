Tokyo cops: Men posed as officers in fraud scheme

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have a arrested two persons suspected of posing as an officer in the defrauding of multiple persons out of 50 million yen, reports TV Asahi (June 29).

Daichi Wada, a 32-year-old resident of Nerima Ward, and an associate allegedly obtained 3.6 million yen in cash from a woman, aged in her 70s and living in Yamagata Prefecture, by impersonating police officers in several conversations on the telephone.

“Since an investigator who asked you to cooperate in the investigation of a fraud case has been arrested, we now require you to pay bail in advance” one caller said in posing as an officer during one of the calls.

According to police, Wada and the other suspect are members of a fraud group. The group is believed to have used the same means to swindle persons nationwide in about 20 cases out of around 50 million yen over the past year.