Swine-dled: 160 persons claim losses of ¥6 billion in fake ham venture

TOKYO (TR) – A complaint has been lodged with Tokyo Metropolitan Police over an investment scam involving a fictitious meat-packing venture that is said to have swindled more than 100 persons out of 6 billion yen, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

On June 23, a lawyer for 160 male and female persons, mainly living in the capital, filed paperwork police alleging the loss of a total of 6 billion yen in investments in a non-existent ham company.

One male victim, who is a doctor, told the network he invested 90 million yen in the alleged scam. At a party held in the metropolis, the victim met a man, aged in his 30s, who said that he was soliciting investments in the ham company. The victim said that he was promised dividends on investments of one percent each month. However, nearly none of his initial investment was returned to him, he says.

The other victims claim they were swindled under similar conditions.

The lawyer claims that money from his clients was not allocated to an actual investment, claiming instead that they were victims of fraud.