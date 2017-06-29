Tokyo cops: Programmer ran ‘dangerous drugs’ lab from home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male programmer for allegedly producing so-called “dangerous drugs” in his residence in Nerima Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 28).

Between February and May, Toshihiro Sakurai, 35, allegedly mixed citric acid and other chemicals purchased via the internet to produce a version of the “poppers” drug Rush.

Sakurai, who has been accused of violating the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Act, admits to the allegations.

A search of the the suspect’s residence revealed enough chemicals to produce 250 doses of the liquid drugs, which come in 8-milliliter bottles.

The suspect sold the doses, each of which cost around 90 yen to produce, on the for about 4,000 yen. Over an 18-month period, he collected 3 million yen in sales.

The matter came to light after other illegal drugs were found by Tokyo Customs in a shipment addressed to Sakurai in January. A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence revealed the drug lab.

The drugs are considered illegal in Japan due to the presence of chemical compounds related to nitrous acid. The possession and use of the drugs became illegal three years ago. The drugs are to be inhaled and produce a short-lived euphoric sensation.