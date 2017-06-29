Kanagawa cops: Man arrested after corpse of grandmother found in futon bag

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after the body of his grandmother was found beaten and stuffed in a bag in his residence in Yokohama earlier this month, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 28).

Toshiki Kaneko has been accused of abandoning the body of his grandmother, Yukiko Mizuno, 76, at his residence, located in the Mugitacho area, sometime in the middle of this month.

The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Yamate Police Station

On the night of June 22, an acquaintance of Mizuno, who lived near the suspect, visited the residence to inquire about the safety of the woman. When police arrived at the residence the following day, the suspect was found collapsed and unconscious on the floor near the body of Mizuno, which had been stuffed inside a futon bag.

Kaneko had reportedly ingested a large quantity of sleeping pills. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police arrested him after he regained consciousness on Wednesday.

According to police, the cause of death for Mizuno was shock brought about by blows received over the entire length of her body.

Police plan to question Kaneko about the death of his grandmother.