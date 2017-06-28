TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used data from a social media application in apprehending a male teacher alleged in the molestation of a woman in Fussa City earlier this month, reports TBS News (June 28).

At 1:00 a.m. on June 17, Tomohiro Terasawa, a teacher at the Mizuho 4th Elementary School, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, 19, as she commuted home.

Terasawa, who has been charged with indecent assault, denies the charges, telling police he does not recall the incident since he was drunk at the time.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the girl as she walked on a street under the pretense of inquiring about the location of a vending machine. He then led the victim to a staircase of a pedestrian bridge where he committed the alleged crime.

Police tracked down Terasawa after he forced the girl to provide her identification number for the chat service Line to him, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).