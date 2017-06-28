Tokyo cops arrest man who posted death threat on blog of Kamen Joshi member

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday revealed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested for posting a death threat on the blog of one of the most popular members of idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls), reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 28).

On February 7, the man, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, posted a message on the blog of Erina Kamiya, 25, in which he threatened to kill her. “If you graduate, you will be killed,” the suspect wrote in referring to her leaving the group. “Since you are not qualified to live, you will have to die.”

According to the Manseibashi Police Station, the man, who was not named, was ordered by the Tokyo Summary Court to pay a fine of 200,000 yen.

Beginning at the end of January, Kamiya’s blog received a number of threatening posts by an anonymous visitor. The person used multiple overseas providers and software that masks their traceable details. However, police were able to determine the IP address used by the man, police said.

On February 6, Kamiya spoke through tears at a press conference in which she revealed she had received death threats. She explained her concerns about whether she could continue being an idol. “I couldn’t stop shaking as soon as I saw the text, and I even found myself in tears,” Kamiya said.

The man is still under investigation for other posts made to the blog.