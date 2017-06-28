Saitama cops: Lawyer molested woman inside JR Keihin Tohoku Line

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a lawyer for allegedly molesting a woman inside a crowded train early Saturday, reports TBS News (June 24).

At around 1:00 a.m., Yu Tezuka, a 34-year-old judicial scrivener living in Kawaguchi City, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a car of the JR Keihin Tohoku Line between Akabane and Nishi Kawaguchi stations.

Tezuka, who has been charged with indecent assault, says he was drunk at the time. He partially denies the charges, tell police he simply maintained “close contact,” according to Fuji News Network (June 24).

When the train arrived at Nishi Kawaguchi Station, the woman seized the arm of the suspect and turned him over to personnel at a JR office.