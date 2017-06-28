Kanagawa cops: Teacher at disabled institution engaged in sex acts with pupil

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at an institution for the disabled for allegedly engaging in illicit acts with a female pupil, who was 13 at the time, in Hiratsuka City last month, reports Nikkan Sports (June 28).

On May 27, Takao Yamaguchi, 39, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a second-year middle school student, at a hotel.

Takao Yamaguchi, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Law, admits to the allegations. “I did those same acts on three or four occasions,” the suspect is quoted by police.

According to police, the victim suffers from a slight mental disability and visits the institution employing the suspect, who is licensed to teach children, after school.

The matter came to light after the mother of the victim saw her riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by an unknown man. The woman later checked the phone of her daughter and found a message that read, “I could touch your breasts.” On May 30, the woman and the supervisor of the suspect visited the Hiratsuka Police Station.