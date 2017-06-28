Kanagawa cops accuse yakuza of manslaughter in death of rival gang’s boss

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have re-arrested an organized crime member on charges of manslaughter in the alleged beating death of the boss of a rival gang, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).

At around 1:50 a.m., Shoma Saito, a 25-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly used his hands and a pole to beat Shinya Ikenaga, the 58-year-old boss of a third-tier gang in the Inagawa-kai, to death on a road in the Nishikubo area of Chigasaki City.

About one hour later, the body of Ikenaga was dumped in front of the Isehara Kyodo Hospital. When found by hospital personnel, he was in a state of cardiac arrest. He was later confirmed dead. The cause of death was ruled to have been shock brought about by external trauma.

One other person has been arrested in the case. Both suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

According to a previous report, a black van belonging to Ikenaga was later found on a road in Chigasaki City. The interior of the vehicle was found to have blood stains.

Police, who had previously arrested both suspects on suspicion of assaulting Ikenaga, are investigating whether other gang member participated in the crime.

On the morning of the incident, bullet holes were found in an office of the rival Sumiyoshi-kai in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. Police believe that the incident was the result of a dispute between the two gangs.