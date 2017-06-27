Saitama cops: 3 corpses found in Koshigaya residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of three corpses inside a residence in Koshigaya City on Monday, reports TBS News (June 27).

At around 3:30 p.m., a welfare officer alerted police after observing accumulated newspapers at the residence, located in the Sengendainishi area. Police arriving at the scene found three corpses, two women (73 and 67) and one man (75), likely belonging to the residents of the premises.

The bodies did not have any external wounds, and the interior of the residence did not exhibit any signs of having been ransacked, police said.

The male was seen outside walking as recently as late May, a neighbor tells the Sankei Shimbun (June 26).

Police will use the results of autopsies to determine the causes of death.