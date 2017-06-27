Hokkaido cops: Boy gashed chest before leaping from building in apparent suicide

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the body of a boy was found at an apartment building in Sapporo on Monday, report TV Asahi (June 26).

At just before 9:00 a.m., the body of a boy, believed to be a high school student, was found by a passerby of the building collapsed near an emergency staircase. Police arriving arriving at the scene confirmed him dead.

The boy’s chest had a shallow wound and one of his legs had a bone fracture, police said. A knife was also found nearby.

Police suspect that the boy gashed his chest with the knife before leaping from the staircase in taking his own life.