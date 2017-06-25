Tokyo cops: JR employee paid teen girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of Central Japan Railway for allegedly engaging in illicit acts with an underage girl, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

On February 7, Taro Yamagami, a 22-year-old resident of Yokohama’s Tsurumi Ward, is alleged to have paid 40,000 yen to the girl, 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at his residence while knowing she was a minor.

The suspect met the girl via Twitter after he posted a message about seeking an relationship termed enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

Yamagami, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations. “Since I couldn’t get a girlfriend, I met her online after inquiring about engaging in obscene acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Hino Police Station, according to TBS News (June 23).

The girl, who received 30,000 yen from the suspect for a similar encounter in December, was taken into protective custody after an officer saw a message the girl had posted online. During questioning of the girl, Yamagami surfaced as a person of interest.