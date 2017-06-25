Kanagawa cops: Teacher splashed bodily fluid on girl, 7, at shopping mall

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kangawa Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old teacher for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a girl in Hiratsuka City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 25).

At 8:20 p.m. on June 17, Shohei Sato, an elementary school teacher living in the town of Aikawa, allegedly splashed an unspecified bodily fluid belonging to him on the leg and clothes of the girl, 7, at a shopping mall.

Sato, who has been charged with indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Hiratsuka Police Station, according to Nippon News Network (June 24).

In carrying out the alleged assault, the suspect approached the girl from behind while she was in a shop with her family.

Sato became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage showed a person believed to be the suspect fleeing the scene after the crime.

“Since this absolutely cannot happen, we will deal with this matter strictly,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education said, according to TBS News (June 24).