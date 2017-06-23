Tokyo cops nab yakuza in extortion connected to Korean idol event

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive of a criminal syndicate affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai in the alleged extortion of more than 10 million yen in connection with an event featuring Korean idols, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

On multiple occasions between November of 2015 and February of last year, Yasuo Anzai, the 50-year-old chairman of the Kawagoe Hiratsuka-ikka, and two other gang members allegedly extorted a total of 12.5 million yen from a Tokyo man, aged in his 30s, for what was said to be an investment in an event featuring idols from Korea.

The suspects, who told the victim that there would be trouble if he did not pay, admit to the allegations, according to Nikkan Sports (June 23).

The Kawagoe Hiratsuka-ikka is based in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture. Anzai also serves as an upper-ranking member of the Sumiyoshi-kai.