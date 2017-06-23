Tokyo cops bust Chinese prostitution ring run out of high-end Chiyoda apartments

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two Chinese masseuses suspected of running a prostitution ring out of multiple high-end apartments in Chiyoda Ward, reports TBS News (June 23).

On Wednesday, the two suspects, one of whom is 39 years of age, allegedly provided a massage that included sexual services inside an apartment in the Iwamotocho area without authorization under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

The 39-year-old suspect admits to the allegations, telling police she did it because she needed money.

The operation had rented 12 high-end apartments near a major train station in the same area. Over the past two and one half years, it has collected 420 million yen in revenue.