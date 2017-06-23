Osaka cops bust hostess clubs for licensing violations

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a pair of hostess clubs in Yodogawa Ward for operating without a proper license, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

On Wednesday night, Shota Ishihara, the 26-year-old manager of Club Odin and one other establishment, allegedly employed hostesses to provide business entertainment, including the serving of alcohol, without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses. Seven male and female employees were also apprehended.

Ishihara and four employees admit to the allegations. However, the other suspects deny the charges, claiming they did not know the work was in violation of the law.